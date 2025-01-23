Kadinamkulam murder: Police name Johnson Ouseph as key suspect—victim's Instagram friend

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have identified Johnson Ouseph, a physiotherapist and Instagram content creator, as the prime suspect in the murder of 30-year-old Athira from Kadinamkulam. Athira was stabbed to death in broad daylight on the outskirts of the capital city on Tuesday.

Johnson, said to be an Instagram friend of Athira, allegedly used a SIM card acquired with a friend’s ID documents from Kollam. He was married to a woman from Chellanam but has been separated for the past three years. Johnson, originally from Dalavapuram in Kollam and now residing in Kochi and Kollam, is currently on the run.

Athira’s husband, Rajesh, who found her body in their house around 11:30 am on Tuesday, has also come under police scrutiny due to inconsistencies n his statements. Athira, a homemaker, was last seen by neighbours at 8:30 am when she sent her eight-year-old son to school.

According to investigators, Johnson had repeatedly threatened Athira and pressured her to leave with him, which allegedly led to frequent arguments. Police believe these threats culminated in the murder.

After the crime, Athira’s scooter was found near Chirayinkeezhu railway station. Police suspect that Johnson fled by train. Rajesh said Athira had mentioned this friend seven months ago, but he did not try to learn more about him.

Athira was found dead with a stab wound on her neck, inside her house. Her husband Rajeev is a priest in a temple near their house. He found the body when he returned from the temple and informed the police.