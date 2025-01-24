Reimagining urban mobility with custom-designed e-bikes

KOZHIKODE: In a world where traffic congestion and pollution are becoming daily struggles, a visionary from Kozhikode is revolutionising how we navigate urban spaces. Syed Shahabaz, founder and CEO of Surface-Moto, has unveiled what he claims to be India’s first custom-designed electric bike for short urban commutes – an eco-friendly, tech-driven solution that is quickly gaining traction across the country.

Born and raised in the Nadakkavu area, Shahabaz’s journey hasn’t been a conventional one. A college dropout, he was always more interested in automobiles than academics. “I’ve always had a passion for cars and bikes. Even as a child, I’d be found tinkering with anything that had an engine,” the 25-year-old recalls.

With an early interest in automobiles, Shahabaz identified a significant gap in the market: the need for a more sustainable and efficient mode of transport in rapidly growing cities. “The world is congested, the environment is suffering, and we need to bring in change,” he said, reflecting on the spark that led him to start Surface-Moto, which was incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. “I wanted to build something that blended technology with mobility, something that addressed the needs of today’s urban commuter.”

Launched from a small workshop in Kozhikode, Surface-Moto had humble beginnings. In 2021, after much trial and error, the first prototype of the Surface C1 was developed. Featuring a near-silent rear-hub motor, the e-bike can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.39 sec, a testament to Shahabaz’s commitment to merging performance with sustainability.

Surface-Moto’s mechanical engineer Fathih Sulaiman and Nitika Kapoor, head of operations, were the two other key players who helped Shahabaz build the technology.