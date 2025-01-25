AI-assist, K-wallet: Students’ ideas to revive KSRTC impress transport Min Ganesh Kumar

KOCHI: A students’ team of the Kochi-based Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Sciences (RCMAS) has conducted a detailed study and came up with a set of innovative ideas to transform the loss-making Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The strategic recommendations, that include AI-driving assistance for drivers and introduction of K-wallet, have caught the imagination of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar who promised to “explore how these strategies can reshape KSRTC’s services for the betterment of our citizens”.

The Quality Circle Team of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC), led by research lead Adnan Shaji, came out with a comprehensive report featuring 11 innovative recommendations to enhance KSRTC’s operational efficiency, financial sustainability, and customer experience.

A presentation was then done at the KSRTC headquarters in the presence of the transport minister and CMD P S Pramoj Sanker.

“The recommendations represent the potential of Kerala’s young minds to contribute meaningfully to public sector innovation. We look forward to exploring how these strategies can reshape KSRTC’s services for the betterment of our citizens,” the transport minister said.

The CMD, too, expressed interest in adopting some of the proposed ideas, especially the AI-driving assistance for drivers and the K-wallet initiative, which he noted could significantly enhance the overall passenger experience.

“The presentation was done two months ago and the KSRTC already took measures to implement one of our recommendations, that of Depot Naming Right. Another suggestion that the KSRTC management was impressed with was the AI-assisted driving assistance. The CMD asked us to develop a prototype and help in its implementation,” said Adnan Shaji, who is also the founder of a startup company named ‘ASMITS’.

He said the implementation of AI-driving assistance helps drivers optimise fuel efficiency across KSRTC’s fleet. “During our study, we found fuel expenses form 40% of the KSRTC’s total expenses. The AI-driving assistance could result in potential annual savings of upto Rs 160 crore, providing substantial cost reduction,” he said.

The other key proposals include K-wallet integration (an NFC-enabled mobile wallet for seamless ticket purchases and offline payments), premium ordinary buses (premium, conductor-free ordinary buses that offer international-quality services and managed through lease agreements), leasing of upper spaces, changing from time-based system to frequency-based system, measures to increase employee satisfaction and policy formation for climate goals.