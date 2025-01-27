BJP Kerala unit in deep trouble as eight councillors in Palakkad decide to resign, NDA allies raise voice of dissent

The resolution said that the BJP leadership failed to implement the promises made to the party, including the chairman post in various government bodies. The party, which joined the NDA nine years ago, has helped to widen the support base of the NDA by bringing the backward communities to the forefront. But the state leadership of the BJP is not even willing to discuss political issues with its allies. In these circumstances, the party should explore the possibilities of joining either the LDF or the UDF, the resolution stated. According to top leaders of the BDJS, almost all district committees have conveyed their displeasure at continuing in the NDA.

A meeting of other NDA allies in Kerala, including Kamaraj Congress led by Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan and CK Janu's Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Sabha, met last week and voiced their concern about the high-handedness of the state BJP leadership. According to sources, the allies decided to sever ties with the NDA but deferred the decision for 15 days after BJP state Prabhari Prakash Javadekar contacted them.