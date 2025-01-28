BJP expands Christian outreach efforts to district-level leadership

THRISSUR: Three persons from the Christian community figured in the list of BJP’s 27 new district presidents in Kerala, indicating the party’s move to take its Christian outreach efforts to its grassroots leadership. Four women were also among those named as district presidents.

The appointment of leaders from the Christian community as presidents – Justin Jacob in Thrissur City, Roy Chacko in Kottayam East and V C Varghese in Idukki South – were made in three districts having a significant Christian population. As part of party’s reorganisation, the BJP split some districts in the state into different organisational districts and units, each having separate presidents.