Former college principal turns 'art student' meditating on nature

Serenity, the exhibition at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan, celebrates its title within the large frames that adorn the wall. The paintings of Abraham George, former principal of Mar Thoma College, Thiruvalla, celebrate nature’s beauty and tranquillity while offering visitors a visual retreat into serene landscapes.

Serenity features a collection of paintings that reflect Abraham’s profound connection with nature. His works are characterised by an extensive use of muted, pastel hues, which evoke a sense of peace and harmony.

The highlights include depictions of the ice-clad mountains of Leh-Ladakh, the turquoise waters of Pangong Tso lake, and ethereal vistas reminiscent of Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar. Nature, especially mountains, is his eternal muse.

“I never look at pictures and draw. I imagine and create,” explains the self-taught artist. This philosophy of originality forms the crux of his artistic journey, which started during his student days and blossomed into this solo exhibition after his retirement in 2011.