How cracking a murder case unmasked a serial killer

After leaving the nursery, the suspect boarded an autorickshaw to Muttada. Police tracked down the driver, who remembered the man because of his limp hand. The driver also noted that the man spoke broken Malayalam, suggesting he wasn’t a native of Kerala.

With no name or confirmed identity, the police released a sketch and launched a citywide search, focusing on migrant labourers and even more CCTV footage. Then came a breakthrough. A local man sitting on his terrace reported seeing someone matching the suspect’s description. The stranger had approached him, asking mostly through gestures if a nearby pond was safe for bathing.

Shortly after, a new CCTV clip showed a man resembling the suspect but wearing different clothes, hitchhiking on a bike. The bike was traced to Ulloor, where the owner confirmed dropping the man near the Medical College Hospital. Another CCTV clip placed him near the Peroorkada KSRTC bus stand. Meanwhile, abandoned clothes were found in the same pond he had inquired about, confirming that the hitchhiker and the pond visitor were the same person.

Another camera captured him walking near Peroorkada Government Hospital. This time, the police struck gold. Following the trail, officers reached a small hotel. The moment they showed the CCTV image, the staff immediately recognised the man as Rajendran.

Rajendran was a staff at the hotel and had been working there for less than 50 days. No one knew much about him. “The restaurant owner told us he had left for home in Tamil Nadu on Sunday — the same day as the murder — on account of an injury to his hand,” Sajikumar said.

Two days later, in the middle of the investigation, Rajendran returned. He had injured himself further — deliberately shoving his hand into a grinder to make his previous injury seem more convincing. Using this as an excuse, he sought treatment at Peroorkada Hospital, ensuring the hotel staff wouldn’t suspect him. He then left for Tamil Nadu again.