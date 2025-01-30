Meet the fertility specialist gynaec who loves to deliver film roles

Notably, Dwayam also fetched Dr Amar a special jury mention at the recent State Film Critics Awards, for his portrayal of a PTSD-affected man who finds solace in the company of a 10-year-old boy.

“It was a relevant subject — on how a mental situation finds its natural solution in constructive relationships,” says Dr Amar, in the midst of attending to his patients.

Being a prominent gynaecologist, how does he manage films alongside a thriving practise? “I have a great team. They help me be away, handling cases that require urgent attention. But I also make sure that I do not remain long away from my medical duties. I take up roles keeping that in mind,” he says.

The Kannur-based doctor adds there were meaty roles that he had to bypass because the projects required him to stay away from medical duties for 30 to 35 days at a stretch. “One of the films I turned down has now become a hit,” he smiles.

Dr Amar, who is a fertility specialist, has done 21 films since 2013, when he acted in Day and Night as a doctor. Milestones in his career came in 2017 with Gold Coins, and Dwayam in which he plays the lead.

“There is another one I played lead in — Pakshikalku Parayanullathu — but it kind of got shelved. That was quite an off-beat work,” he adds.