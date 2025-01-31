Movie makeup artists call off strike after discussions

KOCHI: The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) leadership, on Thursday, came out alleging that there was a conspiracy against the association.Association president, Sibi Malayil, while addressing the media in Kochi, said that the motive behind the conspiracy is clear and the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) is trying to create issues in FEFKA.
“The WCC had intervened in matters related to the strike of makeup artists the other day. The association and its general secretary B Unnikrishnan had helped producer Sandra Thomas in matters pertaining to money. If she has filed a case, we will face it legally,” said Sibi Malayil.
Meanwhile, the makeup artists who were on a hunger strike in front of the union office raising various demands called off their strike after a meeting with the association leadership.
“The strike was settled after a discussion with FEFKA officials and the agitators under the leadership of the regional labour officer. Many of the demands raised by the protesters were accepted. We will hold meetings with makeup artists and hair stylists to solve any issues and complaints,” added Sibi.