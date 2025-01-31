Movie makeup artists call off strike after discussions

KOCHI: The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) leadership, on Thursday, came out alleging that there was a conspiracy against the association.Association president, Sibi Malayil, while addressing the media in Kochi, said that the motive behind the conspiracy is clear and the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) is trying to create issues in FEFKA.

“The WCC had intervened in matters related to the strike of makeup artists the other day. The association and its general secretary B Unnikrishnan had helped producer Sandra Thomas in matters pertaining to money. If she has filed a case, we will face it legally,” said Sibi Malayil.