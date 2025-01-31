Pocso: After 6 months on run, actor appears before police

KOZHIKODE: Actor Koottickal Jayachandran, who had been absconding for more than six months in connection with a Pocso case, appeared before the Kasaba police on Thursday. His appearance comes after the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest until February 28, pending the decision on his anticipatory bail plea.

A police official said Jayachandran, a native of Kottayam, arrived at the station, accompanied by his wife and lawyer.

The authorities said further steps in the investigation would be taken as per legal procedures.