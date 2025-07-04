Debate erupts in Youth Congress camp over dual posts, Jamaat link

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Discontent is mounting within the Youth Congress over state president and MLA Rahul Mamkootathil allegedly holding dual posts, with the issue surfacing during the recently concluded state-level study camp in Alappuzha. Notably, the matter was raised by leaders from Palakkad, Rahul’s current political base.

During discussions on the organisational resolution, Palakkad district vice-president Jaseel raised concerns about leaders holding dual posts, although he did not name anyone.

“MLAs are busy with their work in their constituencies. Hence, these leaders could not concentrate on organisational work. It is better that the MLAs who are busy with their work should relinquish organisational posts,” he reportedly said.

Rahul, who responded to the discussions, did not address the dual post issue. The state leadership also refrained from encouraging further debate on the matter.

While the Congress state leadership is openly justifying its association with Jamaat-e-Islami, a representative from Malappuram openly criticised the party’s stand during the political resolution discussion. He cautioned that such an association would allegedly harm the Congress’s prospects.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan’s stand against P V Anvar garnered widespread support at the camp. Most leaders opined that continuing any association with Anvar would be problematic for the Congress, as he allegedly lacks political consistency.

Delegates also rejected a proposal to raise the Youth Congress membership age limit from 35 to 40. Though presented as a leadership proposal, many accused Rahul of being a strong advocate for the change, an allegation dismissed by his associates.