National rhythm festival in Kerala to honour percussion traditions

THRISSUR: For the first time in its 67-year history, the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi (KSNA) will host a National Rhythm Festival titled ‘Tha Thi Ntha Ka Thom’ from July 11 to 13, celebrating Kerala’s rich and vibrant percussion tradition.

The three-day festival is being organised as a tribute to tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. KSNA chairman Mattannur Sankarankutty said, “It has been a long-cherished dream since I assumed office — to create a platform that celebrates percussion instruments and helps people appreciate their nuances.

While large crowds gather at festival grounds to watch pancharimelam or pandimelam, the experience is entirely different when performed on a stage, where the performance becomes more accessible.” The festival will showcase a wide spectrum of percussion performances — from the traditional chenda to ghatam.

A major highlight will be Ghata Tharangam by Sukanya Ramgopal and her team. Another major attraction will be the Chairman’s Symphony, a specially curated show led by Mattannur Sankarankutty. Entry to the festival is free. However, 200 delegates with academic interest in percussion instruments have already registered to attend.