Sanju Samson goes for Rs 26.8 lakh in KCL auction, becomes league’s most expensive player

Sanju Samson, who did not feature in the league’s inaugural edition last year, was listed in the 39-player Category A pool for this year’s auction.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala batter and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson became the highest-priced player in the history of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) after Kochi Blue Tigers snapped him up for a record Rs 26.8 lakh at the season 2 auction held on Saturday in Thiruvananthapuram.

Samson’s price tag shattered the previous KCL record Rs 7.4 lakh for M S Akhil, set by Trivandrum Royals. Sanju Samson, who did not feature in the league’s inaugural edition last year, was listed in the 39-player Category A pool for this year’s auction.

For Samson, the league offers a chance to get back into rhythm following an injury-hit IPL 2025 season where he played just nine matches. The right-handed batter scored 285 runs at a strike rate of 140.39, managing only one fifty as Rajasthan Royals ended their campaign at ninth place in the ten-team standings.

The KCL auction this year saw a total of 170 players registered across three categories. 15 players were retained by their respective franchises ahead of the auction, leaving 155 players to go under the hammer.

Category A featured top-tier players with First Class, List A, or IPL experience and carried a base price of Rs 3 lakh. Category B included Under-19 and Under-23 players with a starting price of Rs 1 lakh, while Category C comprised district, zonal, and KCA-level cricketers with a base price of Rs 75,000.

Each franchise had a total purse of Rs 50 lakh to build a team of 16 to 20 players.

