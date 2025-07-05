Sanju Samson goes for Rs 26.8 lakh in KCL auction, becomes league’s most expensive player

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala batter and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson became the highest-priced player in the history of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) after Kochi Blue Tigers snapped him up for a record Rs 26.8 lakh at the season 2 auction held on Saturday in Thiruvananthapuram.
Samson’s price tag shattered the previous KCL record Rs 7.4 lakh for M S Akhil, set by Trivandrum Royals. Sanju Samson, who did not feature in the league’s inaugural edition last year, was listed in the 39-player Category A pool for this year’s auction.
For Samson, the league offers a chance to get back into rhythm following an injury-hit IPL 2025 season where he played just nine matches. The right-handed batter scored 285 runs at a strike rate of 140.39, managing only one fifty as Rajasthan Royals ended their campaign at ninth place in the ten-team standings.
The KCL auction this year saw a total of 170 players registered across three categories. 15 players were retained by their respective franchises ahead of the auction, leaving 155 players to go under the hammer.
Category A featured top-tier players with First Class, List A, or IPL experience and carried a base price of Rs 3 lakh. Category B included Under-19 and Under-23 players with a starting price of Rs 1 lakh, while Category C comprised district, zonal, and KCA-level cricketers with a base price of Rs 75,000.
Each franchise had a total purse of Rs 50 lakh to build a team of 16 to 20 players.