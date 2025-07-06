Stir over Kottayam MCH tragedy continues; government offers support to victim’s kin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protests demanding the resignation of Health Minister Veena George continued across the state on Saturday, following the death of a woman in the recent building collapse at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Various opposition organisations held state-wide demonstrations and intensified their call for accountability.

In the capital, Youth Congress activists marched to the minister’s official residence. Police used water cannons 16 times against protestors who tried to breach the barricades. Two vehicles equipped with water cannons were used. Some protestors were arrested and removed from the spot by the police. Other groups, including KSU and Yuva Morcha, also also took out protest marches.

However, the CPM state secretariat had earlier rejected the demand for Veena George’s resignation. Opposition groups have resolved to continue their agitation until the minister steps down.

Meanwhile, the DYFI, extended its support to the minister, stating they would block all efforts to target or corner her over the incident.

Amid the political storm, the government has stepped forward to support the family of the deceased. Higher Education Minister R Bindu announced that the National Service Scheme (NSS), under her department, will renovate the family’s house. The announcement came after the minister personally spoke to Bindu’s husband and her mother over the phone.

The government has taken responsibility for the medical treatment of Bindu’s daughter Navami and the continuation of the education of her son Navaneeth.