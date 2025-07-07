17-year-old Kerala teen hitchhikes through 20 states, dreams of conquering Everest

KOZHIKODE: A 17-year-old from Kozhikode has accomplished a journey that remains a distant dream for many, even adults. While most teenagers spent their Class 11 vacation preparing for entrance exams or relaxing at home, Abin Babu set out on an extraordinary solo adventure, travelling through 20 Indian states and Nepal.
With little money in hand, he relied on hitch-hiking and the kindness of strangers to turn his travel dreams into a remarkable reality.
It wasn’t the first time Abin had ventured out alone. His first solo trip happened during his Class 10 vacation, when he travelled across several northern states over 50 days. Convincing his family to let him travel alone was no easy task.
“When I was 14, my father fell ill and was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. I had to travel alone to visit him. That experience changed my life,” Abin tells TNIE. The trip helped him realise the freedom and the confidence that comes with solo travel.
“So, by the time my Class 10 exams were over, I was determined to go on a long trip to north India. At first, my parents thought I was joking, but eventually, I stood firm on my decision,” he says. Abin’s first journey was carefully planned, travelling by train and visiting only popular destinations. But this time, armed with experience, he took a bolder route.
“For this journey, I didn’t travel by train or bus. I hitchhiked, taking lifts from interstate lorry drivers and any vehicle I could find along the way. I stayed and ate at gurudwaras, temples, churches... wherever I could find shelter,” Abin says.
My ambition is to travel the world, says Abin babu
In Arunachal Pradesh, a priest from Kerala warmly welcomed him to his church and even arranged a classroom for Abin to stay in for a few nights.
“I’ll never forget that kindness,” he says.
Among the many memories from his trip, Abin counts his trek to the Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal — the base of the 10th highest peak in the world — as his greatest achievement so far.
“I trekked alone, with limited food and water. The experience was unforgettable,” he says.
Managing communication with his family was one of the bigger challenges.
“I was strictly instructed to call home every day. When I reached areas without network coverage, I would inform them in advance that I might not be able to call for a day or two. Gradually, it became routine,” he explains. Abin’s family, understandably, was anxious about his solo travels at such a young age. “I never wanted him to go,” says his mother, Lissy.
“I faced a lot of questions from relatives and family members. But he kept persuading us, and in the end, we had no choice.”
While the family gained confidence after his first trip, they still made it a point to call him every single day.
“If, for some reason, he missed a call, we would become very anxious. So he made it a habit to call daily, send us pictures, and share the details of each day’s journey,” she points out.
Now, though, Lissy is a proud mother. “I’m happy that he’s learning to be independent early,” she adds.
Abin completed his 80-day adventure with just Rs 28,000, money he saved from part-time work.
“My ambition is to travel the world. After completing Class 12, I’m definitely going on another journey. Trekking is my favourite, and Mount Everest is my next goal,” he proclaims with a smile.