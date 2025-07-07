17-year-old Kerala teen hitchhikes through 20 states, dreams of conquering Everest

KOZHIKODE: A 17-year-old from Kozhikode has accomplished a journey that remains a distant dream for many, even adults. While most teenagers spent their Class 11 vacation preparing for entrance exams or relaxing at home, Abin Babu set out on an extraordinary solo adventure, travelling through 20 Indian states and Nepal.

With little money in hand, he relied on hitch-hiking and the kindness of strangers to turn his travel dreams into a remarkable reality.

It wasn’t the first time Abin had ventured out alone. His first solo trip happened during his Class 10 vacation, when he travelled across several northern states over 50 days. Convincing his family to let him travel alone was no easy task.

“When I was 14, my father fell ill and was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. I had to travel alone to visit him. That experience changed my life,” Abin tells TNIE. The trip helped him realise the freedom and the confidence that comes with solo travel.

“So, by the time my Class 10 exams were over, I was determined to go on a long trip to north India. At first, my parents thought I was joking, but eventually, I stood firm on my decision,” he says. Abin’s first journey was carefully planned, travelling by train and visiting only popular destinations. But this time, armed with experience, he took a bolder route.

“For this journey, I didn’t travel by train or bus. I hitchhiked, taking lifts from interstate lorry drivers and any vehicle I could find along the way. I stayed and ate at gurudwaras, temples, churches... wherever I could find shelter,” Abin says.