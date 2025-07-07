Mid-day meals: Feeling the bite of fund crunch, Kerala government to turn to LSGs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dearth of government funds is proving to be major hurdle in the implementation of the new mid-day meal menu in schools. At a meeting convened by General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday, various teachers’ associations raised the issue, impelling the department to suggest talks with local self-governments (LSGs) for additional resources.

“Currently, local self-governments are involved in providing breakfast in certain schools. We are looking to open discussions about their participation in the lunch programme as well,” the minister’s office said.

A final decision will be taken only after two months, following discussions with representatives of various LSGs and the LSG minister.

The mid-day meal scheme is backed by the Centre and state governments at a 60:40 ratio.

The general education minister will also hold a meeting with the finance minister to identify ways to provide additional funding for the scheme. Moreover, letters have been sent to various political parties seeking their support at the local level, Sivankutty’s office said.

“Only a handful of schools with lower student strength face this issue,” Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA) general secretary T K A Shafi told TNIE. Only timely changes have been introduced to the menu, that too with multiple options, Shafi said.