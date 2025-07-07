Mid-day meals: Feeling the bite of fund crunch, Kerala government to turn to LSGs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dearth of government funds is proving to be major hurdle in the implementation of the new mid-day meal menu in schools. At a meeting convened by General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday, various teachers’ associations raised the issue, impelling the department to suggest talks with local self-governments (LSGs) for additional resources.
“Currently, local self-governments are involved in providing breakfast in certain schools. We are looking to open discussions about their participation in the lunch programme as well,” the minister’s office said.
A final decision will be taken only after two months, following discussions with representatives of various LSGs and the LSG minister.
The mid-day meal scheme is backed by the Centre and state governments at a 60:40 ratio.
The general education minister will also hold a meeting with the finance minister to identify ways to provide additional funding for the scheme. Moreover, letters have been sent to various political parties seeking their support at the local level, Sivankutty’s office said.
“Only a handful of schools with lower student strength face this issue,” Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA) general secretary T K A Shafi told TNIE. Only timely changes have been introduced to the menu, that too with multiple options, Shafi said.
“Our suggestion is to divert the plan funds of local bodies to meet additional expenses,” Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA) general secretary Vattappara Anilkumar said.
The association has asked the government to provide additional financial support till this is achieved.
“We want children to have the best food, but the amount currently provided is insufficient to serve food based on the new menu,” said Kerala State Teachers’ Union (KSTU) treasurer Sidhiq Parakkod.
The current menu is said to have been prepared by an expert committee to provide a balanced and nutritional diet. But there have been no discussions with school authorities, he said.
“We served lunch for students last month, too, without adequate funds,” he added.
Representatives of over 42 teachers’ associations participated in the meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram.
The new lunch menu, including vegetable fried rice, lemon rice and vegetable biryani, was well-received on social media. However, a circular to the effect has not been issued, said Sidhiq.
Possible avenues
General edu min to hold meeting with finance min to identify ways for addl funding
Letters sent to various political parties seeking their support at the local level
The scheme is backed by the Centre and state govts at a 60:40 ratio