Over 8,000 volunteers rally behind Kerala’s vision for Universal Palliative Care Project

KOCHI: Within one month, nearly 8,400 volunteers have registered on the Sannadhasena portal as part of the state government’s Universal Palliative Care Project.

“Over 1.5 lakh patients have registered on the state’s Palliative Care Grid platform. This places the need more volunteers trained in palliative care. Many individuals have come forward to join the initiative. We have also asked existing volunteers to register on the portal. The health department and care units will organise a three-day training programme for new volunteers. Better awareness about palliative care and its significance has helped. Currently, we have more than 8,300 volunteers and 1,108 NGOs who have signed in,” said Dr Mathews Numpeli, medical officer for the project.

The trend is indicative of society’s commitment to the elderly. “The initiative can help build compassion, especially among youngsters. It will support the existing health system and be a positive investment for the sector. Citizens are now more aware of the need to support the elderly and ensure quality care. Changes in the system, education and other initiatives have helped impressed on people the need for more palliative care volunteers in the state,” said Dr M R Rajagopal, founder of Pallium India, a charitable trust working in the palliative care sector.

The state already has more than 1,500 NGOs and trusts dedicated to palliative care. The details of volunteers, units, and patients will be linked, and review meetings will be held regularly to ensure that quality care is provided to them.