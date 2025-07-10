Bharat Bandh: Most shops closed, roads deserted; general strike disrupts normal life in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Daily life came to a standstill in the state on Wednesday as the 24-hour general strike, jointly called by several Opposition trade unions, left most business establishments closed and roads deserted.

Key government offices reported poor employee attendance. Despite the police increasing security at the Secretariat, staff attendance dropped to 14%, with just 600 employees reporting for duty, against the total strength of 4,200. KSEB offices registered a meagre 15% attendance. This was also the case in other government offices, including the Public Service Commission.

Nearly 15 teachers who reported for work at Kulathummal GHSS in Kattakada were allegedly sent back by protesters. A teacher of Attingal government VHSS complained that he was manhandled by agitators. Protesters placed nearly 10 teachers of Aruvikkara GHSS under lock and key in the school on Wednesday afternoon. The staffers were released after school hours. Around six teachers at Aruvikkara Government LPS were also locked up, only to be freed later by police.

The unavailability of private buses and dearth of KSRTC services left passengers in the lurch. Railway passengers arriving at Thiruvananthapuram railway station were left stranded, unable to proceed to their destinations. However, police arranged vehicles for patients of RCC and Medical College. KSRTC staffers were detained by protesters at Nedumangad, Kattakada and Peroorkada.

In Neyyattinkara, private vehicles were stopped. Passengers of KSRTC buses were forced to exit the bus. KSRTC services were hindered in other parts of the state. In Karunagappally, tensions arose when KSRTC workers and strike supporters exchanged tough words. The godown of daily wage labourers also expressed their concerns due to the strike. Taxis were stopped from conducting service at Kasaragod. Minor casualties, including those of media persons, were reported in different districts. However, no arrests were reported.

Labour Minister V Sivankutty took part in the strike by walking to the CPM district committee office. “It is not the number of states where the strike was complete, but the nature of the workers’ demands that matters,” the minister said in Thiruvananthapuram. On the transport minister’s remark that KSRTC workers will not take part in the strike, he said, “That was Ganesh Kumar’s opinion, but LDF has a positive take on this strike.” He added that the strike was declared six months ago, with it being postponed once. “So it cannot be termed that protesters created hurdles for passengers.”