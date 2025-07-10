Cheruthana Puthen Chundan finishes first in Champakulam Moolam Boat Race

ALAPPUZHA: Cheruthana Puthen Chundan, rowed by Cheruthana New Boat Club, lifted the ‘Raja Pramukhan Trophy’ in the Moolam Boat Race held in the Pampa River at Champakulam in Kuttanad on Wednesday.

Chambakulam Chundan rowed by Chambakulam Boat Club finished runner-up, while Ayaparambu Valiyadivanji Chundan, rowed by members of Niranam Boat Club, finished third.

Six boats participated in the snake boat category. Competition was also held in Veppu ‘A’ and ‘B’ grade categories. In Veppu ‘A’ grade Ambalakadavan boat rowed by Kumarakom Town Boat Club won, while in Veppu ‘B’ grade P G Karippuzha rowed by Kondakkal Boat Club, lifted the trophy.

Prior to the race, representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board and others visited Champakulam Madathil temple, Mappilassery family and Kalloorkad St Mary’s Basilica and performed rituals.

District Collector Alex Varghese hoisted the boat race flag. MP Kodikunnil Suresh inaugurated the race. MLA Thomas K Thomas presided over the function. District panchayat president K G Rajeswari, Travancore Devaswom Board Ambalappuzha assistant commissioner S Vimalkumar, and Kalloorkkad St Mary’s Basilica rector Fr James Panakkal spoke.

Kodikunnil Suresh and Thomas K Thomas distributed trophies to the winners.