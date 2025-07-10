Ernakulam leads way as state reported 494 king cobra rescues over five years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a growing sign of increased human-snake interaction, the state has recorded 494 king cobra rescues from human-inhabited areas over the past five years. They had either strayed into homes, plantations or backyards and were rescued without harm and released back into forests.

According to district-wise records from the forest department, Ernakulam reported the most rescues at 70, followed by Wayanad (68) and Kannur (61). At the bottom of the list are Alappuzha (2), Thiruvananthapuram (11) and Malappuram (17).

While 148 incidents were reported in 2024, the number stood at 63 till March of this year.

Experts note that while the king cobra (Ophiophagus kaalinga) is highly venomous, it is not naturally aggressive and avoids confrontation unless provoked. The surge in sightings is linked to prey movement, climate change, mating season, and improved public reporting.

“The rise in rescues doesn’t necessarily mean there are more king cobras. The same snake could have been rescued multiple times,” said Sandeep Das, research associate at the department of zoology, University of Calicut.

Forest officials say the department carries out timely rescue operations in coordination with trained snake handlers and herpetologists. Awareness campaigns, help lines and response teams have played a major role in managing such encounters.

Assistant conservator of forests Mohammed Anvar said most sightings happen during the mating season which is typically between January and April.

“They travel up to 10km in search of mates, often following pheromone trails. Another reason is their movement in search of food. They feed mostly on other snakes, which is why they are called Ophiophagus,” he said.

Sandeep added that although Wayanad has a large forest cover, most king cobras stay within it. The rescue numbers reflect incidents in human settlements, likely due to urban expansion and better reporting.

However, challenges remain.

“Rescuers often face delays in getting proper kits, even after completing training. The Sarpa app has improved identification and reporting. King cobras are intelligent and not aggressive unless threatened. People should keep their distance and alert experts when spotted,” Anvar added.

There have been only three recorded fatalities from king cobra bites in the country, including one in Kerala when A Harshad, an animal keeper at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, died in 2021.