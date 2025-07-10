Tholpavakoothu finds new voice against addiction

PALAKKAD: In the dim glow behind a white screen, leather puppets dance to ancient rhythms. Their gestures are precise, their shadows vivid, and their story - startlingly modern. This is not the tale of Rama and Ravana, as traditionally told. This is the story of a teenager battling addiction. This is Tholpavakoothu for today’s world.

The centuries-old ritualistic art form of Tholpavakoothu, once confined to the sacred koothumadams (mandapams) of Devi temples in Kerala, has found a powerful new purpose. No longer just a retelling of epics, it is now becoming a poignant messenger in the fight against substance abuse.

Traditionally performed during temple festivals, Tholpavakoothu (literally, leather puppet play) is known for its intricately crafted leather puppets, elaborate storytelling, and hypnotic musical rhythms.

Performances often stretch over three, with puppeteers narrating the Ramayana in a blend of Malayalam, Tamil and Sanskrit. But today, this ancient form is stepping out of temples and into public spaces - schools, colleges, and community halls - carrying with it stories that resonate deeply with the present. This transformation has been spearheaded by Rajeev Pulavar, a noted puppeteer and son of Padma Shri Ramachandra Pulavar - one of India’s most revered Tholpavakoothu artists.

“The shift from mythological to social themes wasn’t accidental,” he says. “It was a response to what we saw around us - young lives destroyed by alcohol and drugs. We realised that if we wanted to save our art, we also have to save our people.”

Rajeev developed an original story centred on a teenager caught in the spiral of addiction. Alongside he boy’s personal downfall, the narrative also traces the emotional trauma faced by his family. Since its debut on June 22, the performance has been staged more than 30 times across Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha. “The reception has been overwhelming,” says Rajeev. “Young audiences especially were deeply moved. They see themselves or someone they know in the characters.”