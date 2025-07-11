Kerala schools to grow wild edible plants under new biodiversity board scheme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Native edible plants are making their way to schools through a new scheme proposed by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB). Titled ‘Wild Edible Plant Gardens in Schools’, the project will see selected schools developing a garden to study the indigenous plants and to incorporate edible wild plants into the school diet.

Plants like spiny spinach, sissoo spinach, spadeleaf, taro, etc will be cultivated in schools. However, only traditional crops that are validated by the current knowledge system will be incorporated into the diet, whereas the rest will be used for research and awareness purposes.

“The main aim of this project is to conserve the agro-biodiversity of our state,” said KSBB member secretary V Balakrishnan. Stating that the board is trying to work through the 4C principle- Conservation, Cultivation, Consumption and Commerce, he said that the scheme will also ensure nutritional security for children. Even though the business aspect is not aimed in the project, schools can conduct various activities like seed fests to promote knowledge on crop varieties.