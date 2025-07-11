Water from Malabar Cements’ rock-blasting site to feed liquor plant in Kerala

PALAKKAD: In a pioneering move, a Kerala government-owned liquor manufacturing unit is planning to use purified water from quarries to produce Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in its blending and bottling plant. The new plant is coming up at Malabar Distilleries in Menonpara, with waste water from the quarries of the state-owned Malabar Cements in Walayar set to be a key resource.

Water extracted during rock-blasting operations for the production of raw materials at the Malabar Cements site is typically pumped out and discharged into the rivers nearby. It will now be purified and channelled into liquor production at the new government facility, in a strategic move to minimise waste and boost revenue.

Malabar Cements currently pumps out 50,000 to 1,15,000 litres of excess water daily from its open-cast limestone quarry — water that naturally accumulates during stone blasting and excavation.

The Bevco authorities are planning to produce 13,500 cases of brandy a day once the fully-automated plant becomes operational by February 2026.

“Environmental sampling and analysis have deemed the water suitable for distillery use after proper purification, making it a resource-efficient alternative to conventional water supply. There are numerous huge quarries inside the Malabar Cements campus where an immense quantity of rainwater is also harvested,” Malampuzha MLA A Prabhakaran told the TNIE.