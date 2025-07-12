Kerala family’s wait for student pilot’s body continues

KOCHI: For the parents of Sreehari S, who died earlier this week in a mid-air collision involving two single-engine training aircraft, the wait for his mortal remains is proving to be agonising. According to Sreehari’s relatives, his family has received no details from the Indian high commission in Canada regarding repatriation of the body.

A 23-year-old student pilot, Sreehari was at the helm of one of the two Cessna planes involved in the incident as part of his training for a commercial pilot’s licence. The July 8 crash also claimed the life of Savanna May Royes, a 20-year-old Canadian student pilot. It was Sreehari’s lifelong dream to become a pilot and he had been in Canada for the past one and a half years, said Deepesh Chandran, his uncle. “Sreehari was home last November to visit his grandmother, who was battling cancer. He returned in February after her death.”

“Nobody knows what happened. The instructor said the collision happened during a training manoeuvre. It wasn’t a head-on crash,” said Deepesh. He said the body will be moved to a funeral home in Canada after police procedures. Before moving to Canada,

According to him, the Canada Malayalee Association is assisting with all the necessary procedures.