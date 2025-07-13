Mortal remains of student pilot killed in Canada expected to be brought next week

KOCHI: The mortal remains of student pilot Sreehari Sukesh, who was killed in a mid-air collision between two aircraft during a training session in Canada on Tuesday, are expected to be brought to Kerala early next week.

The consulate, responding to the query of K V Thomas, the special representative of the Kerala government in Delhi, said the consulate is working in coordination with the Canadian government authorities and the funeral home to expedite the formalities. “The autopsy has been done. The mortal remains of the deceased will be shifted to the funeral home on July 12 for embalming. The necessary documents from the provincial government are expected on July 15, and the procedures will be completed on the same day. The funeral home has also been alerted to bring the necessary documents to the consulate immediately for the procedures and book the flights for transportation of the mortal remains early next week,” said Girish Juneja, the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, who contacted Indian Embassy in Canada in-charge Chinmoy Naik on Friday, said through the efficient interventions of the Department of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Canada, the procedures will be expedited. The body will be brought to the relatives and family members as soon as possible.

“The Acting Consulate General in Toronto, Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, has contacted the affected family, a local person in Canada who is related to the family, and the local police authorities. The funeral home has been notified in advance to submit the necessary documents to the consulate for the remaining procedures and to book flights to transport the body early next week,” he said.

Sreehari, a Tripunithura native, was training for his Commercial Pilot License (CPL).