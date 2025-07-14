'Can’t rethink revised school timings, open to talks', says Education Minister V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite remarks against the revised school timings by the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the government cannot go back from the decision. However, the minister mentioned that the government is open to discussions with anyone who has doubts about the timings and will try to make them understand the government’s stand.

Pointing out that a backfoot in this context would be against the General Education Act, he said that their concerns would be considered after the chief minister’s return on July 16. “We cannot agree to the moves of people who see everything in an unnecessary negative sense,” the minister said on Sunday.