Filing a fresh plea with Kerala HC better than moving SC, say legal experts

KOCHI: With students belonging to the state syllabus deciding to move the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court verdict on the KEAM rank list, legal experts point out that it would be a futile exercise. They instead suggest filing a fresh writ in the HC against the standardisation process.

Speaking to TNIE, S K Saji, an advocate with Kerala HC, said, “The petitioners’ case will not have any standing. As such, the way the rank list was prepared was not proper. Instead of changing the questionable standardisation formula, which worked against state syllabus students, right at the prospectus level, it was done after the examination was conducted, and the results were to be announced. There was no notification in this regard. Hence, it has no legal standing.”

According to him, the aggrieved students must file a fresh writ in the HC, challenging the method used for standardisation. “If this writ is rejected or results in an unsatisfactory judgment, they can file a writ appeal with the division bench of the HC. And, only if the writ appeal doesn’t yield a satisfactory result should they approach the SC.”