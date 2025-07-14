Three-month-old puppy injured in acid attack in Kerala

KOCHI: In a disturbing act of animal cruelty, a puppy was reportedly attacked with acid at its home in Thiruvaniyoor, Ernakulam.

The three-month-old male Indian Spitz, Pooppi, belonging to Nayanamol Gibi of Palappady, suffered severe burn injuries, resulting in complete loss of vision in one eye and organ damage.

The owner and her family were away during the incident. Following a complaint, Puthencruz police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal trespass and causing harm to an animal, along with relevant charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“On being informed by the pet owner of the suspected attack, we rushed to the spot. We noticed that the dog’s face and body had turned red, indicating possible chemical burns. We instructed the owner to rush the pup to the nearest veterinary hospital,” said Jithin, station house officer (SHO) with Puthencruz station.

Two days later, the pet owner lodged a complaint. “We have registered a case and begun an investigation,” he added.