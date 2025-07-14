Three-month-old puppy injured in acid attack in Kerala

KOCHI: In a disturbing act of animal cruelty, a puppy was reportedly attacked with acid at its home in Thiruvaniyoor, Ernakulam.
The three-month-old male Indian Spitz, Pooppi, belonging to Nayanamol Gibi of Palappady, suffered severe burn injuries, resulting in complete loss of vision in one eye and organ damage.
The owner and her family were away during the incident. Following a complaint, Puthencruz police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal trespass and causing harm to an animal, along with relevant charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
“On being informed by the pet owner of the suspected attack, we rushed to the spot. We noticed that the dog’s face and body had turned red, indicating possible chemical burns. We instructed the owner to rush the pup to the nearest veterinary hospital,” said Jithin, station house officer (SHO) with Puthencruz station.
Two days later, the pet owner lodged a complaint. “We have registered a case and begun an investigation,” he added.
‘Don’t understand how pup can be viewed as a threat’
The incident occurred on Monday morning, said Nayanamol. “I had stepped out to pick up my children from school after one of them suffered food poisoning and needed to see a doctor. My husband, who works as a driver, was out on duty. Before leaving, I secured the pup inside its kennel and locked the gate,” she told TNIE.
On returning home, she was shocked to find the puppy in a distressed state. Its face and body had turned red, and its eyes appeared ash grey. “I didn’t know what to do, so I contacted the police. They came immediately and advised me to take the puppy to the hospital,” she said.
“The doctor said the acid had severely damaged the pup’s cornea, resulting in blindness. It had also caused injury to internal organs, including the liver and kidney. However, the doctor offered some hope, saying that there is a chance of Pooppi recovering his vision in the long term, she said.
Nayana revealed that a neighbour had recently complained to her about the pup causing nuisance, and demanding that it be permanently kept in its kennel.
“But, it’s just a puppy, no bigger than a cat, and we never allow it to roam free. If it’s not inside the kennel, we keep the gate locked. I can’t understand how anyone could view it as a threat,” she added.