Kerala goes US way with college sports league

KOCHI: Kerala will host India’s first-ever ‘Sports League’ centered around colleges in the state, in an initiative that aims to revolutionise campus sports. The first season of College Sports League-Kerala (CSL-K), organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and Sports Kerala Foundation will be inaugurated on Friday, July 18.

Modelled like popular collegiate sports leagues in countries like the US, specific league competitions will be held for sports like football and volleyball in the inaugural season, with more games like cricket, basketball and kabaddi being added in the coming years.

“It came to our notice that students tend to move away from sports at a high rate after they graduate from schools. Through CSL-K, we aim to develop a competitive and interesting sports environment in colleges, an environment in which more and more students will be drawn to sports. We have constituted specific sports councils in almost all colleges which will take the charge of conducting the league in their campuses,” said Sports Minister V Abdurahiman.

“Through active college leagues, students will get direct exposure to the professional ecosystem of sports more easily. Right now, we have professional events like ISL, IPL and more in several states across the country. It will also help promote sports as a career opportunity,” he said.

The inaugural season’s events will kick off with football league competitions at Calicut University campus from July 17 to 26, featuring 60 teams from all UGC-approved colleges in the state. The teams have been selected on the basis of criteria including previous performance and team strength. The volleyball league will take place on the MG University campus next month.

“We expect that once we launch the initiative, people will get captivated by the system. We aim to give the country a strong team at least by the 2036 Olympics. The project is being implemented using Rs 60 lakh set aside for college sports. We expect it to become self-sufficient financially in the coming years. A lot of companies like Decathlon besides several banks have already approached us for sponsorships and endorsements,” Abdurahiman said.