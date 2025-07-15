Kerala government guest houses not to host adalats, panel sittings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now there may not be Commission sittings, hearings or adalats at government guest houses in the state. Citing increased number of participants in adalats and hearings causing difficulties for guests, the government has directed not to hold such public events at guest houses.

The order issued by the general administration (protocol) department, which came into effect on Monday, bars institutions with a semi-judicial nature including commissions, committees, Lokayukta and ombudsman, However, other public programmes with a limited number of attendees could be held here as before.

“A similar order was issued in 2017. This is more like a reinstatement of that,” said an official with the general administration (protocol) department. The guest house officials cannot limit the number of attendees for any public-involved hearings, he said.

There have been instances when the crowd caused difficulties for state guests, including governors of other state, he said, adding that the decision was taken through minister-level meetings.

Multiple incidents of water shortage and lift damage have been reported in Government Guest House, Thycaud, alone in recent months. “But we cannot blame the people either, they come from far away places to attend these adalats,” said an official.

With the primary intention of the guest houses being the accommodation of the state’s guests, a compromise on that cannot be afforded, he said.With the new move, conference halls of respective collectorates or other spaces remain as available options for these meetings.