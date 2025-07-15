Kerala poised to dazzle at Asia’s biggest kayak fest

KOZHIKODE: The white-water rapids of the Iruvanjhipuzha and Chalipuzha rivers are set to echo with the cheers of thousands at the 11th Malabar River Festival (MRF), Asia’s largest white-water kayaking event, which kicks off on July 24.

This year, more than ever before, the spotlight is firmly on a new wave of local talent, particularly Kerala’s own burgeoning generation of paddlers, poised to make history in their home waters.

For the very first time, the festival is introducing a dedicated ‘Kerala Paddlers’ category, a groundbreaking move that celebrates and nurtures the state’s growing passion for kayaking. And the response has been heartwarming. The latest edition -- slated to run through to July 27 -- is witnessing an unprecedented surge in registrations from within Kerala, with a delightful surprise: a significant number of participants are under the age of 15, some as young as 10 years old, ready to navigate the challenging currents.

As many as 30 kayakers in the fray from the state have honed their skills at institutions accredited by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS).

The recently opened International Kayaking Facilitation Centre at Pulikkayam in Kodenchery has become a buzzing hub, attracting students from across the country eager to master the art of kayaking. Its influence is palpable, contributing to what promises to be a truly packed festival season, featuring a vibrant mix of international and national participants.

Binu Kuriakose, CEO of KATPS, beamed when discussing the upcoming event. “This year is special in so many ways. We will finally see our own trainees shine in the competition. The surge in women and children’s participation is particularly thrilling," he told TNIE.

As the Malabar River Festival enters its second decade, this year marks a turning point, Binu said.

“The fusion of global talent with a blossoming local passion, especially among the youth, is transforming this annual spectacle into a truly remarkable celebration of adventure, skill, and the indomitable spirit of Kerala’s burgeoning kayaking community,” he said.