Kerala to launch special e-waste collection drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to promote safe disposal of electronic waste, Kerala is launching a state-wide collection drive from Tuesday. LSGD has fixed a special price for gadgets and appliances discarded by households and institutions.

Local Self Government Department (LSGD) Minister M B Rajesh will launch phase I of the special campaign, which will be launched in municipalities, at a function to be held at Neyyatinkara Municipality on Tuesday.

The campaign aims to curb toxic pollution while turning e-waste into a source of reward for citizens. The collection drive will be conducted through Haritha Karma Sena members, and the Clean Kerala Company Ltd will be coordinating the efforts.

The LSGD has come out with a government order that aims to make the e-waste collection process more efficient. At present, some local bodies are conducting e-waste collection drives twice a year. The Clean Kerala Company Ltd will offer a fixed price for recyclable e-waste and ensure its scientific disposal.