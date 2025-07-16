Kerala government issues release order for Sherin Karanavar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday ordered the release of Sherin Karanavar, who had been sentenced to life in the 2009 Bhaskara Karanavar murder case, after remitting her remaining sentence. The state cabinet in January had recommended Sherin’s name also for consideration of the governor, who has the constitutional mandate to remit punishment.

Her name was included in a list containing a total of 11 names. The government recommendation was accepted by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, following which the state government issued the release order.

The order has been sent to the Superintendent of Women Prison and Correctional Home, Kannur, where Sherin is admitted to. She is currently on parole and the procedure for premature release will be completed once she returns to the prison.

Sherin was sentenced for life for murdering her father-in-law Bhaskara Karanavar after he objected to her licentious lifestyle.