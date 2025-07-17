KSMC fines Thiruvananthapuram doctor Rs 1 lakh for using unrecognised qualification; suspends registration

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Medical Council (KSMC) has intensified its crackdown on doctors using unrecognised qualifications to inflate their credentials.

Having recently imposed a fine on a doctor in Payyannur, KSMC has now levied a Rs 1 lakh fine on Dr Collin Alphonse, a private practitioner in Thiruvananthapuram since 2019.

Dr Alphonse, who obtained his MBBS in 2000, was penalised for misrepresenting his specialty qualification and had his name suspended from the State Medical Register for three months. He was also directed not to claim specialist status until duly qualified. Interestingly, he was fined in 2022 for the same violation.

Earlier this year, a surprise inspection by a medical council member at Dr Alphonse’s hospital revealed that he continued to practice with unrecognised qualifications despite having agreed to remove them in earlier hearings.

While the doctor apologised and submitted an undertaking to the council, he was unable to justify his actions.

Dr Alphonse retains the right to appeal the KSMC’s decision before the Ethics and Medical Registration Board of the National Medical Commission.

Recently, the council had also penalised Dr Arjun J Nayanar for similar violations in Payyannur. Health experts believe the KSMC action is key to deterring practitioners from misleading the public with unrecognised credentials.