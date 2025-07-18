Animal welfare groups to sue Kerala govt over euthanasia plan for stray dogs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s decision to euthanise stray dogs has drawn backlash from animal welfare groups, which are now gearing up to challenge the move in the Kerala High Court.

Animal rights organisations have approached the Animal Welfare Board of India against the decision, which they alleged would lead to the escalation of violence against canines, which are already at the receiving end of increased brutality in the state. According to People for Animals (PFA), nearly 30 cases of animal cruelty and dog killings were reported in Thiruvananthapuram alone in the past two weeks.

Activists termed euthanasia an inhumane and ineffective solution for population control, especially at a time when cities like Bengaluru were adopting compassionate measures such as feeding programmes – where they are offering cooked rice, vegetables and chicken – to reduce stray dog aggression and improve public safety.