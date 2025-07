Red alert in five districts on July 19; Kerala to get heavy rain till Tuesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for five districts, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, on Saturday.

Orange alert has been sounded for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad, while yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam.

The forecast said the state will continue to receive heavy rainfall till Tuesday. The IMD has issued a red alert for Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday.

ALERT TRACKER

RED

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur & Kasaragod (Saturday)

Kannur & Kasaragod (Sunday)

ORANGE

Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur & Palakkad (Saturday)

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode & Wayanad (Sunday)

Kannur & Kasaragod (Monday)

YELLOW

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha & Kottayam (Saturday)

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad & Malappuram (Sunday)

Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode & Wayanad (Monday)

Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (Tuesday)