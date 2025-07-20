Dr K K Raghava Wariyar, pioneer paediatrician and Lakshmi Hospital founder, passes away at 88

KOCHI: Dr K K Raghava Wariyar, a trailblazer in pediatric care and founder-director of Lakshmi Hospital in Ernakulam, passed away on July 20 at the age of 88.

With a medical career spanning over five decades, Dr. Wariyar was revered for his unwavering dedication to child healthcare and his deep-rooted commitment to medical ethics and compassionate service.

Trained at the prestigious Royal College in England, Dr Wariyar returned to Kerala with a vision that culminated in the founding of Lakshmi Hospital in 1979, alongside his late wife and gynecologist, Dr Shanta Wariyar.

Together, they built one of Kochi’s earliest and most trusted maternity and child care hospitals. Gentle in manner and deeply committed to his patients, Dr Wariyar treated thousands of children over the years, becoming a beloved figure in the community and a respected mentor in the medical fraternity.

He remained active in his duties well into his later years, inspiring generations of doctors through his values of service, humility, and care. Dr Wariyar is survived by his sons, T R Pradeep Wariyar, administrative director of Lakshmi Hospital, and Dr T R Pramod Wariyar, pediatrician and medical director.

His mortal remains will be kept at Lakshmi Hospital in Kochi until 9 PM today for the public to pay homage, after which the body will be taken to his residence in Ravipuram. The final rites will be held on Monday (July 21) at 3 PM at his ancestral home, Karukappilly Wariam, in Kolenchery.