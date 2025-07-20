Onam celebrations in Kerala to be held from September 3 to 9

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-level Onam celebrations will be held from September 3 to 9, concluding with a grand procession in Thiruvananthapuram. The decision was made at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. There will be coordinated efforts from all departments to ensure vibrant and eco-friendly festivities.

District Tourism Promotion Councils will lead the district-level events. The stretch from Kowdiar to Manacaud in the state capital will be declared the main festival zone, with improved lighting and green protocols in place. Kudumbashree will organise fairs at various levels and oversee the vegetable and flower farming.

The harvest will be completed ahead of the festival, while Onam kits containing essential items will be made available both online and offline.