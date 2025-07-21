Bar staffer stabbed to death in Kerala's Puthukkad over side dish dispute

THRISSUR: A young man allegedly stabbed a bar staffer to death in Puthukkad around midnight on Sunday, reportedly enraged over not being served side dishes while drinking.

Hemachandran, a native of Erumapetty and staff at Mayfair Bar, Puthukkad, was killed while returning home after duty at the bar at 11:30 pm on Sunday. Puthukkad police arrested Sijo John, 30, in connection with the incident.

According to an official at Puthukkad police station, "Sijo had an argument with Hemachandran as he denied serving dishes while having alcohol on Saturday. It is alleged that over 8 times, Sijo had asked for side dishes with alcohol, which resulted in the argument. After threatening Hemachandran, Sijo left the bar as other staff intervened and asked him to go out."

On Sunday, Sijo allegedly bought a knife from a shop in Thrissur and returned to the same bar. After having alcohol, Sijo went out of the bar and waited for Hemachandran to come out.

As Hemchandran ended his duty at night and came out, Sijo allegedly stabbed him from behind on the neck and ran away. It was local people who took Hemachandran to hospital and informed the police.