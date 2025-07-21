Overcrowding hits Kerala's only borstal school

KOCHI: Kerala’s only borstal school – a correctional facility aimed at reforming and rehabilitating offenders aged 18 to 21 – is battling severe overcrowding and systemic neglect. Located in Kakkanad, Ernakulam, the institution currently houses over 105 male inmates, far exceeding its sanctioned capacity of 66. The facility, built with just 16 cubicle-style cells meant to accommodate three to four individuals each, now holds up to seven to nine inmates per cell.

“At any given time in recent years, the number of inmates has hovered between 100 and 120,” said a warden at the facility, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Around 60 to 70% of the inmates are released – after securing bail – within one or two months. Some remain for four months to a year, depending on their behaviour and progression through a grading system – from ‘ordinary’ grade to ‘star’ and finally ‘special star’ – as approved by the superintendent,” the warden said.

According to the warden, punishments fall disproportionately on the poor. “Those with money can secure bail and walk free, while others remain incarcerated simply because they cannot afford the legal costs. Many from broken families don’t get a single visitor during their time here,” the warden said. The borstal school was originally established in Kannur, adjacent to the Central Jail, when adolescent offenders were few in number. In August 1995, it was shifted to Kakkanad – a more central location in the state – with just 30 to 40 inmates.