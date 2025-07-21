Overcrowding hits Kerala's only borstal school

KOCHI: Kerala’s only borstal school – a correctional facility aimed at reforming and rehabilitating offenders aged 18 to 21 – is battling severe overcrowding and systemic neglect. Located in Kakkanad, Ernakulam, the institution currently houses over 105 male inmates, far exceeding its sanctioned capacity of 66. The facility, built with just 16 cubicle-style cells meant to accommodate three to four individuals each, now holds up to seven to nine inmates per cell.
“At any given time in recent years, the number of inmates has hovered between 100 and 120,” said a warden at the facility, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Around 60 to 70% of the inmates are released – after securing bail – within one or two months. Some remain for four months to a year, depending on their behaviour and progression through a grading system – from ‘ordinary’ grade to ‘star’ and finally ‘special star’ – as approved by the superintendent,” the warden said.
According to the warden, punishments fall disproportionately on the poor. “Those with money can secure bail and walk free, while others remain incarcerated simply because they cannot afford the legal costs. Many from broken families don’t get a single visitor during their time here,” the warden said. The borstal school was originally established in Kannur, adjacent to the Central Jail, when adolescent offenders were few in number. In August 1995, it was shifted to Kakkanad – a more central location in the state – with just 30 to 40 inmates.
“During the Covid lockdown, operations were suspended temporarily. When the facility reopened, the numbers had climbed to around 70,” an assistant prison officer said. “In some high-profile cases, the borstal school even served as a secure holding facility -- for instance, two Italian marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen were housed here due to its security features,” the officer said.
Currently, the institution receives young offenders from various districts, including Alappuzha, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam.
Superintendent Aju R V said magistrates increasingly prefer sending young offenders to the borstal school over regular jails. “Almost all inmates here are first-time offenders, not habitual criminals. They are generally easy to manage,” he said. “With just two or three days of observation and by tapping into our internal inmate intelligence network, we can usually gauge their nature. We try to guide them towards a better life, often arranging job opportunities in collaboration with NGOs. But most don’t follow through – either they slip back into their old ways, or society doesn’t give them a second chance. Once labelled an offender, doors begin to close on them,” he added.
The school follows a structured daily routine. Activities begin at 6 am with morning exercise, followed by breakfast and classroom sessions in literacy, computer skills and general knowledge from 10am to 4pm, handled by two tutors.
However, the superintendent expressed concern over the lack of a full-time welfare officer for counselling and the absence of a structured academic or vocational training framework -- two key aspects of any meaningful rehabilitation process.
Ashish, former superintendent of the borstal school and ex-in-charge of Ernakulam District Jail, echoed the concern. “Adolescence is a critical, impressionable phase when young minds need proper guidance. While expert counselling is available, it’s only part-time -- a welfare officer from Kottayam visits just twice a week. That isn’t enough to meet the diverse emotional and psychological needs of each inmate,” he said. He stressed the need for a structured academic curriculum and job-oriented training programmes, both essential for effective rehabilitation and reintegration into society. “Without these, even well-intentioned reforms fall short,” he warned.
Despite the challenges, the borstal school continues to function as a unique correctional space in Kerala, offering young offenders a rare opportunity for reform. But the overcrowding, inadequate staff, and lack of comprehensive programming threaten to undo the very purpose for which the institution was established, officials said.
Overview
Total inmates: 105
Remand prisoners: 94
Convicts: 7
Under trial: 4
6 Bangladeshi nationals are among the remand prisoners
(As of July 14, 2025)