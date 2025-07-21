Southern Railway’s Thiruvananthapuram division plans app to assist wheelchair users

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway is planning to launch a dedicated mobile application to assist wheelchair users, a first-of-its-kind initiative for the Railways. The division, which has made significant strides in making railway stations more accessible for passengers with mobility challenges, is now exploring digital solutions to further ease their travel experience.

According to senior officials, the division was the first in the country to introduce ramps —in 2017— that could be connected directly to train coaches.

Now, the division is in talks with technical experts to develop a mobile app that will allow passengers using wheelchairs to notify station authorities about their travel plans in advance. The app will alert both the departure and arrival stations to ensure the necessary assistance is arranged.

“At present, wheelchair-bound passengers have to contact the Railway’s 139 helpline or approach station officials directly for assistance. With this app, the entire process will be streamlined. We are working with experts to include multiple features and options in the application,” said an official involved in the development of the app. Officials confirmed that discussions are ongoing and the proposal is still in its early stages, but they hope to roll out the mobile app this year itself.

The initiative has drawn praise from users and disability rights advocates. Stephan William, a wheelchair user and frequent train traveller from Palayam, welcomed the move. “This is a great step forward. I hope the rest of Indian Railways will follow this model. It promotes accessibility and equality for people like me,” he said.