V S Achuthanandan’s death brings a profound, deeply personal sorrow, but one interwoven with fierce pride. Kerala’s political landscape may be mourning a titan, but for me, his demise evokes a complex mix of grief and enduring admiration. Despite the bitter betrayals and immense loss I endured, I stand firm in my respect for the veteran communist. Even from within the confines of a fractured party, he offered my family a flicker of solace in our darkest hour.

VS was more than a leader to us. His support was both a balm and a shield in the years following my husband’s (RMP founder T P Chandrasekharan) brutal murder in 2012. It was he who dared to call TP a “real Communist” and a “bold leader”—words that cost him dearly within CPM, but cemented his place in my heart.

This unconditional belief in Achuthanandan’s core integrity forms the bedrock of my grief and enduring respect. I vividly recall our numerous meetings and phone conversations, instances where the former CM’s empathy transcended party lines and personal animosities. He repeatedly hinted at conspiracy within the party regarding TP’s murder and openly backed my demand for a CBI probe.

He told the world that my demand was just—that the widow of a murdered leader deserved to see justice.

The image of Achuthanandan visiting TP’s home during the Neyyattinkara by-election remains etched in Kerala’s political memory, and in my heart.

I readily admit my family’s sole objection to VS was his inability to escalate his fight within the party, and him often having to compromise. Yet, this disappointment never overshadowed my profound respect for him.

I recount his strong stance against corruption and criminal activities within the leadership, his unflinching battle against social and political injustice, and his dedication to the working class – principles that resonated deeply with my own and Chandrasekharan’s.

(As told to Pooja Nair. Rema is Vadakara MLA)