Ever ordered a shot of ‘Yakshi’? Malayalis abroad might get a chance

KOCHI: Riding on the success of the ‘Malayali’ beer, the Warsaw-based brand is expanding into the production of vodka. Come September, its new offering -- Yakshi -- will debut, joining the brands crafted by Malayali-owned companies, such as Taika, Rooster Vodka, Mandakini, and Maharani Pomelo Vodka. In another happy news for beer connoisseurs, Malayali beer will be touching down at CIAL’s Cochin Duty Free.

Speaking to TNIE about the new launch and the story behind it, the founders of the company, Hexagon Spirits International SP Zoo, Chandu Nallur and Sargheve Sukumaran, say, “Much like the story behind Malayali beer -- crafted in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war -- Yakshi too has an interesting back story.

This single malt vodka was born from the residual by-products of the distillation process used in ‘Malayali Habibi’, our 0% alchohol beer. Yakshi is our latest innovation, conceptualised following a discussion with Lulu Group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali.”

“Yusuf Ali told us that if we are able to make a perfect zero per cent alchohol beer, he would make it available in all Lulu malls. But it has to be a perfect zero alchohol beer. Nobody has made such a beer since the cost of production is very high, and it involves multiple distillation processes to ensure that every drop of alcohol is eliminated.

Now, even though we got the zero beer, we were left behind with the residual alcohol.” The founders then decided to make use of the byproduct. “As you know, we Malayalis are known problem solvers and people who never let anything go to waste. So, Yakshi was born,” they added.