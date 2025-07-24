BJP begins ‘countdown’ for LSG polls in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: The state BJP has started elaborate preparations to face the local self-government polls to be held this year end and the assembly polls to be held next year.

As part of it, party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar activated a countdown clock at the party’s Kottayam west district committee office on Wednesday. The ‘Mission 2025 Count Down’ was kickstarted with a 100-day timeline leading up to the elections to boost the enthusiasm of workers for the election preparations. Similar countdown clocks will be installed at all district offices of the party across the state.

This was decided at a state-level leadership workshop held at the party’s district committee office in Kottayam on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, state general secretaries, prabharis, zonal presidents, and presidents and general secretaries of various organisational districts.

The workshop focussed on strategies to be adopted in the upcoming elections. The workshop decided to set the strategies on ‘Vikasita Keralam’ programme in line with ‘Viksit Bharat 2027’ mission of PM Modi. The party intends to make significant advances in the local body polls as a precursor to the assembly elections.

The state leadership called on the district-level office-bearers to start preparatory activities for LSG elections that include adding voters to the electoral roll, taking up localised issues such as drinking water crisis, and envisioning development of the region.

“The campaign will highlight the necessity of the BJP coming to power to catalyse development,” said Lijinlal, BJP Kottayam west district president.

The BJP state chief also inaugurated a help desk at the party Kottayam district committee office. “The help desk will ensure that various development projects and initiatives of the Centre will reach every citizen. It will function as a link between the development vision of Narendra Modi and the public,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

The party leaders said the objective is to decentralise the Viksit Bharat and Vikasita Keralam Mission to the grassroots level. “Under the mission, the party aims to ensure the development of each panchayat and municipality. We will formulate an action plan at the district and panchayat levels as part of the initiative,” said Lijinlal.