Kerala govt effects major police reshuffle

Ramesh Kumar P N, Principal of the Police Training College, will now take over as Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam Range, replacing Sasidharan S. Anand R, currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police, VIP Security, has been appointed as the District Police Chief of Pathanamthitta.

Sabu Mathew K M, District Police Chief of Kollam Rural, has been transferred as District Police Chief of Idukki, while Vishnu Pratheep T K, who held that post in Idukki, will now assume charge as District Police Chief, Kollam Rural. V G Vinodkumar, District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta, has been moved to the post of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Law and Order. P Vahid, currently Assistant Director (Administration) at the Kerala Police Academy, has been transferred as Commandant of the India Reserve Battalion.

Mohammad Nadeemuddin, Commandant of the India Reserve Battalion, has been posted as Commandant of the Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion. Shahansha K S, Commandant of the Special Armed Police Battalion, has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Railways, replacing Arul R B Krishna. Yogesh Mandhaiya, Commandant of the Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion, will take over as Commandant of the Special Armed Police Battalion, replacing Shahansha K S.