Kerala’s corporate boardrooms still devoid of women at helm

KOCHI: ‘From Kerala to the Corner Office! Priya Nair becomes the first woman MD & CEO of Hindustan Unilever Ltd in its 92-year history!’

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) was quick to celebrate the moment on social media. Hailing Priya as a Malayali achiever, the Facebook post proudly declared that she had “just shattered the glass ceiling at India’s largest FMCG company.”

While Priya’s elevation to the top job at HUL made headlines across India, it also cast a sharp light on Kerala’s own corporate boardrooms, where women at helm remain glaringly absent.

Take a look at the over 30 listed companies headquartered in Kerala — Federal Bank, South Indian Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank in the financial sector; Muthoot and Manappuram in gold finance; or Kitex Garments, V-Guard, Geojit Financial, Wonderla, and Kalyan Jewellers. Not one of them is headed by a woman.