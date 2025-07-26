Heavy rains lash Kerala, IMD issues orange alert in seven districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains since Friday night caused widespread damage in various parts of Kerala and raised water levels in rivers and dams, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert in seven districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an 'orange alert' for three hours in the morning in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

An 'orange alert' indicates 'very heavy rainfall' between 11 cm and 20 cm in a day.

In various parts of Kozhikode, overnight, heavy rains and strong winds uprooted trees and damaged several houses and vehicles.

They brought down power lines and posts, disrupting the electricity supply.

Similar incidents were reported from Kottayam and Kannur districts also.

The shutters of the Banasura Sagar in Wayanad and Aliyar dam in Palakkad district have been raised and people living downstream of these reservoirs were directed to be cautious.