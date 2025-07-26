Three dead, one missing as rains batter Kerala; IMD issues red alert in three districts

KOCHI: Heavy rains and strong winds wreaked havoc across Kerala on Saturday, leaving three people dead, one missing, and widespread damage reported from multiple districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its rain alert to ‘red’ for Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts by evening, signalling extremely heavy rainfall. An ‘orange alert’ remains in place for nine districts, while a ‘yellow alert’ is in effect for the remaining three.
Air traffic was also hit, with Kochi airport diverting flights due to low visibility. Authorities have urged extreme caution across affected districts as rain is expected to continue.
In Kannur, two people died in separate rain-related incidents. An elderly man, 78-year-old Eniyadan Chandran, died after a tree fell on his house during a severe cyclone in Kolayad. In another tragic incident, Anthony (50), a native of Kanyakumari, died after a fibre boat capsized at the Chootad estuary in Madayi. One person remains missing following a separate boat mishap in the same estuary.
In Idukki, Leelavathi, a resident of Thevaram in Tamil Nadu, succumbed to injuries when an uprooted tree fell on her while she was working in a plantation in Udumbanchola.
In Ernakulam, 19 houses were partially damaged over two days. Train services in the Ernakulam-Alappuzha route were disrupted due to power failures, and water levels in Periyar and other rivers surged dangerously. Authorities have issued alerts for those living near riverbanks as levels in Edamalayar and Malankara dams continue to rise.
In Kozhikode, strong winds resembling a miniature tornado hit Vilangad, toppling trees onto houses and vehicles and blowing the roof off a madrasa. A mudslide in Kattippara forest has forced the relocation of 16 families. Power disruptions were widespread in Thamarassery and Koorachundu.
Palakkad authorities imposed travel restrictions to Nelliyampathy following minor landslides and road blocks. Spillway shutters of major dams like Parambikulam and Aliyar were opened to manage the inflow. Water levels in the Bharathapuzha are being closely monitored.
In Alappuzha, a coconut tree that fell on the railway line at Mararikulam disrupted services, causing delays across the coastline. Strong winds and heavy rains have inundated low-lying areas in Kuttanad. In Malappuram, sea turbulence was reported from coastal areas. Trees fell on houses in Anakkayam and Thrikkalangode, causing partial damage but no injuries.