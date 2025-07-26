Three dead, one missing as rains batter Kerala; IMD issues red alert in three districts

KOCHI: Heavy rains and strong winds wreaked havoc across Kerala on Saturday, leaving three people dead, one missing, and widespread damage reported from multiple districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its rain alert to ‘red’ for Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts by evening, signalling extremely heavy rainfall. An ‘orange alert’ remains in place for nine districts, while a ‘yellow alert’ is in effect for the remaining three.

Air traffic was also hit, with Kochi airport diverting flights due to low visibility. Authorities have urged extreme caution across affected districts as rain is expected to continue.

In Kannur, two people died in separate rain-related incidents. An elderly man, 78-year-old Eniyadan Chandran, died after a tree fell on his house during a severe cyclone in Kolayad. In another tragic incident, Anthony (50), a native of Kanyakumari, died after a fibre boat capsized at the Chootad estuary in Madayi. One person remains missing following a separate boat mishap in the same estuary.

In Idukki, Leelavathi, a resident of Thevaram in Tamil Nadu, succumbed to injuries when an uprooted tree fell on her while she was working in a plantation in Udumbanchola.