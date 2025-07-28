Brought together by rooftop jamming sessions, Kerala corporate pals rock the stage

KOZHIKODE: The Rooftop Band Calicut is what happens when professionals trade keyboards for guitars and spreadsheets for drumsticks.

Kozhikode’s newest musical sensation, the eight-member ensemble of corporate professionals, who initially bonded over after-hours jam sessions at a Hilite Business Park office, has struck a chord with local audiences.

The band’s origins trace back to mid-2022, when a handful of musically inclined colleagues found themselves convening at the terrace of their office complex. What began as an informal escape from daily stresses quickly blossomed into something more profound.

“Rooftop jamming was our way of escaping the corporate grind,” recalls Shanid, one of the vocalists. The shared moments, born out of a love for music and a need to unwind, forged an instant chemistry. Soon, the casual rooftop rhythms evolved into organised rehearsals, and eventually, into proper gigs. The collective grew organically, with Unnimaya, the band’s dynamic percussionist, joining as the eighth member to complete their vibrant line-up.

Over the past year-and-a-half, The Rooftop Band Calicut has built a devoted fan base, performing across 5-6 districts in Kerala. While their current gang largely comprises popular covers, the band is now channelling its creative energy into something even more exciting: their first original track.

“It is a huge dream of a small group of people,” says Fashna, another vocalist. “When people recognise us, we feel very proud.”

Navigating the demands of full-time corporate careers alongside a burgeoning musical journey is no small feat. The band members candidly admit, “If we ever make it mainstream, we’d love to drop the ‘corporate band’ tag,” a sentiment expressed with a smile that hints at their aspirations.Ultimately, the band attributes much of its early success to the support of the Kozhikode audience. “They’re amazing, the way they listen, cheer and come back again. It’s what keeps us going,” says Akarsh, the guitarist and lead vocalist.