Maramadi, an agrarian sport fading into oblivion

PATHANAMTHITTA: Conducted in ankle-deep slushy fields after the paddy harvest, ‘Maramadi’, (bull surfing) is not just a race for the villagers of Anandapally in Pathanamthitta, but a symbol of traditional farming, one where man, animal and mud merge in a unique spectacle of tradition and toil.
However, the harvest race that once drew thousands to the muddy fields near Anandapally in Adoor during the Malayalam month of Chingam is nearly extinct today.
The race was a sight to behold. A pair of bulls yoked to a wooden plank charged down a 100-m waterlogged track, with a rider clinging to the log and two runners guiding them. For viewers, it was rhythm, tradition and unwavering spirit – “agriculture in motion”, as many dubbed it.
Started in the 1950s in Adoor Puthuveettil Padi Ela, Anandapally Maramadi was held annually after paddy harvest until 2008, following a Supreme Court directive that banned events involving the use of animals, including Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu.
“While states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra subsequently passed legislation allowing traditional bull-related sports to resume following a 2017 amendment by the Centre, Kerala has yet to follow suit,” said Varghese Daniel, president of the Anandapally Karshaka Samithi (AKS), the organisers of the Maramadi.
Despite promises from successive state governments, neither a Bill has been passed nor an ordinance promulgated to permit Maramadi.
“We were told an ordinance would be brought. Even the CM publicly assured it. But nothing has moved forward,” said AKS secretary V K Stanley.
The organisers said Maramadi attracted over 60 bull pairs from eight districts as well as large crowds, including foreign tourists. The event traditionally took place on August 15 during Independence Day celebrations. Bulls, often brought from Tamil Nadu, were specially trained and maintained by local farmers for a considerable cost.
Cultural significance
Beyond entertainment, Maramadi carried cultural and agricultural significance, serving as a platform to showcase indigenous farming practices and tools, encouraging youth participation in agriculture and promoting rural tourism.
With modern machinery and rampant construction of concrete buildings taking over Kerala’s farmlands, age-old agricultural practices, tools and techniques have quietly slipped into oblivion. In this shifting landscape, Maramadi organisers aim to reclaim a vanishing agrarian identity. Meanwhile, the economics of Maramadi reflect its rising stature. In southern Kerala, a bull pair prepared for the sport can cost around Rs 5 lakh. In the north, this can soar to Rs 50 lakh. Despite the official ban since 2008, a dedicated group of farmers continues to rear and train bulls for racing, a tradition kept alive by pride, not profit.
With bullock carts and yoked ploughs no longer part of the agricultural routine, native bull breeds have all but disappeared from the countryside. The once-familiar sight of majestic bulls in village courtyards is a fading memory. Lush paddy fields bordering coconut trees, once hallmarks of the Kerala landscape, have been replaced by rising concrete structures.
And with that, the very spirit of Kerala’s agricultural life seems to be slipping into the pages of history.
“Maramadi is part of our agricultural heritage. It was not just a sport but a festival of the land. Losing it means losing a part of Kerala’s rural identity,” said Dr P C Yohannan, deputy director of animal husbandry (retd).
Organisers say attempts were made in the past to introduce legislation. In 2019, MLA Anoop Jacob moved a private bill in the assembly, but it was blocked, with the then agriculture minister promising the government would introduce its Bill – a promise that remains unfulfilled.
The samithi has now urged the government to immediately introduce and pass a Bill for Maramadi in the upcoming legislative session, especially as the post-harvest season, when the event is traditionally held, is about to start.