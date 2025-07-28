Maramadi, an agrarian sport fading into oblivion

PATHANAMTHITTA: Conducted in ankle-deep slushy fields after the paddy harvest, ‘Maramadi’, (bull surfing) is not just a race for the villagers of Anandapally in Pathanamthitta, but a symbol of traditional farming, one where man, animal and mud merge in a unique spectacle of tradition and toil.

However, the harvest race that once drew thousands to the muddy fields near Anandapally in Adoor during the Malayalam month of Chingam is nearly extinct today.

The race was a sight to behold. A pair of bulls yoked to a wooden plank charged down a 100-m waterlogged track, with a rider clinging to the log and two runners guiding them. For viewers, it was rhythm, tradition and unwavering spirit – “agriculture in motion”, as many dubbed it.

Started in the 1950s in Adoor Puthuveettil Padi Ela, Anandapally Maramadi was held annually after paddy harvest until 2008, following a Supreme Court directive that banned events involving the use of animals, including Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu.

“While states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra subsequently passed legislation allowing traditional bull-related sports to resume following a 2017 amendment by the Centre, Kerala has yet to follow suit,” said Varghese Daniel, president of the Anandapally Karshaka Samithi (AKS), the organisers of the Maramadi.

Despite promises from successive state governments, neither a Bill has been passed nor an ordinance promulgated to permit Maramadi.

“We were told an ordinance would be brought. Even the CM publicly assured it. But nothing has moved forward,” said AKS secretary V K Stanley.

The organisers said Maramadi attracted over 60 bull pairs from eight districts as well as large crowds, including foreign tourists. The event traditionally took place on August 15 during Independence Day celebrations. Bulls, often brought from Tamil Nadu, were specially trained and maintained by local farmers for a considerable cost.

Cultural significance

Beyond entertainment, Maramadi carried cultural and agricultural significance, serving as a platform to showcase indigenous farming practices and tools, encouraging youth participation in agriculture and promoting rural tourism.